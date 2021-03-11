Indiana State Police are probing a Wednesday evening crash that resulted in the death of a truck driver.
Troopers said preliminary investigation indicates a semitrailer driven by Emmanuel Ramos, 35, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was eastbound at the 19-mile marker in Clay County at about 60 mph when it was struck in the rear by another semitrailer. The striking vehicle was driven by Carey W. Baker, 48, of Sevierville, Tennessee.
Baker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clay County Coroner's Office. Family members have been notified.
A passenger, Ian M. Windom, 26, of Sevierville, Tennessee, who was in the sleeper berth of Baker’s tractor-trailer, suffered neck and back injuries. He was taken by LifeLine to a hospital in Indianapolis. His injuries were non-life threatening.
Ramos was transported by STARR ambulance to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident is being reconstructed by Senior Trooper Tim Rader of the Putnamville post. Drugs and alcohol are not thought to be a contributing factor.
Assisting agencies included Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department, STARR Ambulance Service, Clay County Coroner's Office, Poor Boys Wrecker Service, Lamberts Wrecker Service and Curtis Wrecker Service.
