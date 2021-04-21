A Terre Haute woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 40 just east of Marshall in Clark County, Illinois.
Isabella P. Marino, 21, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to Illinois State Police.
Troopers said Marino was driving a Nissan SUV west about 5:50 a.m. when the vehicle lost traction and crossed over the divided traffic island. The SUV hit a guardrail and overturned.
