Craig named to 'Top 40 Under 40' by national group

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce President Kristin Craig has been named one of the Top 40 Under 40 by the national Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
The award is a new honor presented by that group and meant to highlight the brightest men and women under the age of 40 in the chamber industry.
“To be recognized among my peers within the chamber industry at a national level is really humbling,” Craig said in a news release. “We have so much momentum right now at the Chamber and such a great group of people and community working together, I’m really honored to be part of it.”
This year’s competition drew over 100 nominations on behalf of young professionals in the chamber industry.
Craig is the first woman to lead the Terre Haute Chamber as president in the organization’s 106 year history.
A native of Argenta, Illinois, Craig has been employed by the Chamber since 2002 and has served in several capacities over her 16-year tenure. She also serves on the board of several organizations, including Art Spaces Inc., United Way of the Wabash Valley, Terre Haute Young Leaders, Wabash Valley Leadership Institute and Rediscover Clinton.
She and her husband Scott both work in Terre Haute. They reside in Clinton with their three daughters: Amelia, Lily and Kate.
