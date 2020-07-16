Craig named Indiana Chamber Executive of Year

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce president Kristin Craig was named the 2020 Indiana Chamber Executive of the Year by the Indiana Chamber Executives Association.
Having previously been named one of the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Top 40 Under 40 in 2019, Craig is recognized as a leader among her peers.
“Kristin began her career in the chamber profession in 2002 and has been a mentor and resource for so many peers over the years,” said Shelli Williams, ICEA president. “Peers from around the state look to the Terre Haute Chamber for best practices and innovative ideas.”
A staff member of the Terre Haute Chamber nominated Craig for the award, which is given annually to recognize excellence in professional leadership.
The Terre Haute Chamber staff also took home statewide honors for their strategic plan/annual report for communications excellence.
Both the first woman and youngest to lead the Terre Haute Chamber, Craig has undertaken bold initiatives since becoming president in 2019, working to develop a new strategy, branding and mission for the chamber.
In October 2019, the chamber unveiled a new logo and four pillars that encompass its mission and goals; advancing business development, advocating for impact, promoting community vibrancy and quality of life and serving chamber members.
The chamber has also been central to the development of a community plan under Craig’s leadership, the See You in Terre Haute 2025 Community Plan.
The plan aims to improve quality of life and place by addressing per capita income and stemming area population decline.
The ICEA is comprised of more than 300 professionals leading local chamber of commerce organizations throughout the state. The organization targets the leadership development for local chambers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.