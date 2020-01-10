A project to help Australian wildlife impacted by the recent wildfires is planned for next week at JoAnn Fabrics on U.S. 41 South in Terre Haute.
Two sewing and crochet events are planned to create nests, pouches, beds and other items for injured and rescued animals. The events are noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at JoAnn Fabrics.
Crafters all over the United States are working in conjunction with the American Rescue Crafters Connect to help the animals, birds and other creatures who have lost their habitat and food due to the wildfires.
The national Facebook group of crafters has more than 41,000 members, while the southern Indiana group has more than 200 crafters.
A limited number of sewing machines will be available for use at JoAnn’s on the crafting days. Crafters are also welcome to bring their own machines. Some fabric and yard might be available, but crafters can bring their own or shop in the store for supplies.
Patterns and material guidelines are available at www.facebook.com/groups/2192973354331227/files
Completed projects that have been washed in equal parts white vinegar and baking soda, have no pet or animal exposure, and have no loose threads can be dropped off at the store on or before Jan. 21.
Other information can be found at the Southern Indiana Animal Rescue Crafters Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/2485141308391275.
Anyone wanting to contribute to shipping costs can go to the group’s GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/helping-australian-wildlife-through-craft.
