A Clay County organization that previously provided childcare services has established an endowed scholarship at Ivy Tech Community College.
Last year, when CRADLES of Clay County made the difficult decision to dissolve services, “the board of directors knew they wanted to continue to make a lasting impact on young parents,” according to an Ivy Tech news release.
After eight years of providing childcare to families in Clay County, the organization leveraged its remaining funds to create an endowed scholarship at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute.
The CANDLES board of directors elected to establish the CRADLES Scholarship Endowment at Ivy Tech, which will provide a $2,000 annual scholarship ($1,000 per semester) to Clay County students enrolled at Ivy Tech Terre Haute/Greencastle.
Starting fall 2023, the scholarship will be awarded to one student annually who is enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours per semester, has one or more dependents and is pursuing a credential at Ivy Tech Terre Haute/Greencastle.
If students remain in good academic standing, the scholarship is automatically renewed for a second year.
To learn more about how to apply to Ivy Tech and pay for college costs, visit campus Tuesdays@theTech. Learn more and register to attend at www.ivytech.edu/tuesday. Students interested in applying for this and other scholarships can do so by visiting ivytech.edu/scholarships.
Those wishing to further the impact of the CRADLES Scholarship Endowment by making a gift can visit www.impact.ivytech.edu/CRADLES or contact Ivy Tech Foundation at terrehautefoundation@ivytech.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.