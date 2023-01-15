The Vigo County Public Library’s first Crackbarrel session of the 2023 legislative year was attended by three elected public servants representing the area and more than 30 citizens.
In attendance from the General Assembly were Republican state Sen. Jon Ford of the 38th District, Democratic Rep. Tonya Pfaff of the 43rd District. and Republican Rep. Bruce Borders of the 45th District. Republican state House members Bob Heaton and Alan Morrison did not take part. Rondrell Moore moderated.
As 2023 is a budget year, Pfaff, who sits on the Ways and Means committee, said her focus this session would be on the budget — she called it her “number one priority” — and avoiding more controversial measures.
She has introduced five bills to the legislature this session, including one called Project Lifesaver which would expand the areas that armbands which monitor those who are autistic or suffer from dementia when they stray unnoticed from their homes.
Ford said one of his priorities would be Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funding, which he noted had not been updated since 1988. He has introduced 11 bills in 2023, including one that would provide attorneys for foster children, citing past incidents where children’s constitutional rights had been violated.
Borders said his goal would be reduce government spending.
“Everyone has a lobbyist except for the taxpayer,” he said. But Borders also wants the state to fund a study on the effects of vaccinations on autism, even though extensive past research has found no connection.
In response to questions from the audience, Ford and Pfaff both said they were for improving voter access to casting ballots, including submitting ballots by mail. Borders said increasing voting by mail would increase the potential for voter fraud.
Ford and Pfaff were also enthusiastic about Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s recent proposal to increase the K-12 education budget by 6% and providing students with free textbook rental, though Ford suggested that getting the latter measure passed would be a “struggle.”
Borders said he would look at the numbers.
All said education should be a legislative priority in 2023, though Pfaff also added healthcare.
Responding to another question, Borders said he supported eliminating the state’s income tax, while Ford wondered how certain programs would be funded without such revenue, and Pfaff said such a measure would only hurt more local government entities.
Borders said he would prohibit surgeries on minors that would make them transgender. Pfaff said she takes the “exactly opposite” position. Ford said he had no opinion.
Regarding Terre Haute’s low inventory of new housing, Ford said much of a $500 million READI grant should go into housing. Pfaff observed, “We want people to come here, but there’s no housing in the community.” Borders touted fixing up older homes.
Indiana’s legislature voted draconian limitations on abortion access last session. Asked if they would advocate a voter referendum on the issue, as Kansas offered last year, Pfaff said yes while Ford and Borders said no. Ford said, “It’s not in the state constitution to do referendums.”
Ford said he expects bipartisan support in the legislature this session, and suggested that mental health should be a topic addressed in the next crackerbarrel, scheduled for Feb. 11.
In his opening remarks, Borders, an Elvis impersonator, paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, who died suddenly on Thursday.
