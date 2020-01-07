The season's first legislative crackerbarrel session will be from 10 to noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Vigo County Public Library.
Officials invited to participate are state Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute; state Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil; state Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute; and state Rep. Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville.
Attendees are encouraged to address the legislative panel with a question or comment. The last 30 minutes of the session serve as a meet and greet for individuals to speak directly with their legislators.
Subsequent sessions are Feb. 8 and March 7.
The crackerbarrel sessions are sponsored by the library League of Women Voters of Vigo County, The WILL Center, Vigo County Teacher’s Association, Wabash Valley Chapter Southern Indiana Regional Labor Council, Taxpayers Association of Vigo County, and Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP.
For more information, please view the Vigo County Public Library’s Winter Event Guide at www.vigo.lib.in.us/eventguide or call 812-232-1113 for questions.
