Crackerbarrel session is Saturday at Vigo County Public Library

The Vigo County Public Library will host another Crackerbarrel session Saturday at 10 a.m.
Wabash Valley legislators will discuss committees they serve on, bills they have sponsored and the impact upcoming laws will have on the public’s business, civic and social priorities. Attendees are invited to bring questions regarding legislators’ 2022 initiatives and policies.
Expected to participate are Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute; state Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute; state Rep. Bob Heaton, R-Terre Haute; and state Rep. Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville.
