'CPR' returns to Vigo Schools

As of last semester, the Vigo County School Corp. is again offering the Creating Positive Relationships (CPR) program in middle and high schools following revisions made by a subcommittee as tasked by the school board.
CPR is an abstinence-based sex education curriculum that has generated discussion and controversy in recent years. In November 2020, the board made changes to the week-long health enrichment program to make it optional, or an opt-in only program.
The board also called for a subcommittee to review CPR, considering state standards, medical reviewer comments, professional judgment and teacher/counselor/parent experiences. In part, the CPR curriculum had to undergo changes to be medically accurate.
Last September, district officials reported that the subcommittee had completed its work.
One school board member remains opposed to the Creating Positive Relationships program and also has concerns about an opt-in form sent to families. “I’m not pleased with the form. It doesn’t mention that CPR is a sex ed program. It doesn’t say it’s abstinence-based as required by the state,” said board member Rosemarie Scott. “It is deceptive in my opinion.”
She objects to it being referred to as CPR because parents may confuse it as being a cardio-pulmonary resuscitation program.
While Scott saw the CPR curriculum after revisions were made, she continues to object to its use.
“I think the program is so flawed ... I thought we would have been much better off to have a new program. There are many good abstinence-based programs we could have chosen,” Scott said. “There was so much baggage associated with CPR, I think it would have been so much better for the corporation to have a clean slate.”
In the past, CPR has drawn much controversy from critics who said it wasn’t medically accurate and it was not inclusive of the LGBTQ community, which prompted the board to make changes in late 2020.
This past semester, students in grades 6-9 have had opportunities to opt-in to the CPR week-long health enrichment program, according to Katelynn Liebermann, district interim spokeswoman.
It was offered to students at Terre Haute North Vigo, South Vigo and West Vigo high schools, as well as Sarah Scott and West Vigo middle schools. Schools shared opt-in permission forms with students/families. Retired VCSC teachers have been trained and are facilitating the presentations.
As of the end of first semester, student/family opt-in rates in the CPR program have ranged from 44% to 98% by school.
While some students have opted-in to the CPR curriculum, those who did not participate are continuing in the regular VCSC health curriculum, Liebermann said. A curriculum document aligns topics and lessons in the CPR program with topics and lessons in the VCSC health curriculum.
The CPR program is continuing second semester at other middle and high schools.
The changes approved by the board in late 2020 provided options for students and families in the delivery of health/sex education:
• They can opt out of sex education.
• All sex education would be delivered by VCSC teachers using VCSC curriculum, based on Indiana standards and textbooks from Pearson and McGraw Hill. This would be the “default” option offered to students unless families opt out of it.
• They can opt-in to the CPR program, which would be in addition to the regular sex ed program taught by VCSC teachers. Families also could choose CPR only.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.