Vigo County is on the verge of becoming "red" in the state's COVID-19 ranking system, which would put it in the highest risk category, according to the Vigo County Health Department.

If the county does go into red on the state metrics map, that means restrictions are likely. The map is updated on Wednesdays.

"Red means our county will have to take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19," said Roni Elder, health department spokeswoman. "We would evaluate everything, schools, bars and restaurants being open for indoor dining, and event sizes. As of right now, you can pretty much have an event of any size, but if we went to red, we would start restricting all of that."

There are no plans set in stone, "but we're in the talks of if we moved to red, what does that look like for our county," Elder said.

The county can be more strict than the state and implement more restrictions, but it can't be more lenient, she said. Dr. Darren Brucken, the county health commissioner, can implement tougher measures, she said.

The Indiana Department of Health categorizes counties based on the 7-day positivity rate and weekly cases per 100,000 residents by color blue, yellow, orange, and red, with red being the highest risk. One of the factors causing a red ranking is a 7-day all tests positivity rate of 15% or higher, as well as weekly COVID cases of 200 or more per 100,000 residents.

"It is strongly recommended that large events planned are canceled. It is not recommended that local food establishments participate in any 'walk' festivities. The spike in cases could be a cause for all establishments to be shut down," according to a Vigo County Health Department news release.

The numbers for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are all up in Vigo County, the health department says.

"It is important we follow recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to prevent strain on our hospitals and protect the health of our community," according to the release.

Unofficial version of 'The Walk'?

While Indiana State University's Homecoming festivities — which would have been today — have been canceled this year due to COVID, it has come to the health department's attention that a few bars may open for the unofficial "The Walk," a pub crawl.

The Walk is an annual bar-hopping tradition associated with ISU's annual homecoming football game. The game and all associated events have been canceled by ISU due to the pandemic. However, a few local bars have indicated they will be open for those who want to participate in an unofficial walk on Saturday.

If some bars choose to be open for a pub crawl, Elder said, "I hope they will take protocols seriously and make everyone wear masks. It's one weekend of revenue, but it could cost all the bars to shut back down for who knows how long, until we can get our cases under control."

A resulting spike in COVID cases "will negatively affect the whole industry" in the area, she said.

As long as people follow safety protocols and are safe, "That's the important thing. We don't want our numbers to skyrocket anymore than what they already are," Elder said.

The health department can enforce mask requirements at restaurants because "we hold their license," she said. "We do expect all employees to be masked."

Shawn Keen, Terre Haute police chief, said no special alcohol sales permits have been issued related to a pub crawl this year. Asked if there would be any extra patrols, he said, "Yes, we have extra patrols detailed all weekend — Friday night, Saturday morning and Saturday night."

Changes at VCSC

Elder noted that Vigo County had its highest number of new cases last week, 268. "Hopefully we'll decline this week, but what it seems like with the numbers we've already got in this week, we have another high week coming," Elder said.

On Friday, the Vigo County School Corp. announced that starting Monday, all Vigo County high school students will have remote learning days on Mondays.

Remote learning Mondays "will continue while Vigo County experiences a significant number of daily new cases and will ensure contact tracing and quarantines resulting from weekend cases," the school district stated in a news release.

"Today's decision shows we are closely monitoring our school data and will look to be precise in the way we react to any issues we encounter," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.

"We don't have any issues now with contact tracing, but if there is an area of concern, it's making sure we can contact trace high school kids over the weekend effectively," he said.

The district will continue to look at cases school by school, and Riley did not anticipate county-wide use of remote learning.

"We'll continue to go school by school and try to be as precise as we can be in anticipating issues before they happen," Riley said.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.

Tribune-Star reporter Lisa Trigg also contributed to this report