COVID quarantine sidelines West Vigo principal

Ryan Easton is at home on quarantine, but that hasn't stopped the West Vigo high school and middle school principal from doing everything he can to support staff and students in difficult pandemic times.

Easton, who lives close to the school on Thorpe Road, sat on a golf cart Monday morning and held up a sign that read, "Good morning. Have a great day!" which students, staff and others saw as they drove by.

Some of them took photos and posted them on social media.

One person wrote, "This has been a year of teaching struggles. However, this morning I smiled and laughed seeing my leader, doing everything he can to be supportive. Thanks, Ryan Easton."

Easton did so even though the temperature outside was about 25 degrees Monday morning. He does not have COVID, he said.

Easton, his wife, Cherish, a teacher at the high school, and their three children are under quarantine because of exposure to someone who has had COVID.

Both he and his wife are working from home; his wife teaches biology at West Vigo High School.

"It's a lot harder for my wife," he said. ''She is teaching all her classes via Chromebook and doing live stuff every hour. Me, I'm just answering emails and texts and things of that nature."

Their two daughters, high school juniors, and their son, an eighth-grader, are doing remote learning.

Easton said he is out on quarantine until Nov. 12.

"It stinks. It's really hard on my wife and the kids," he said in a phone interview. "We all enjoy being in the [school] building much more than being at home." They miss the interaction with others.

At the end of the school day, he was back out — on his golf cart — with a sign that read, "Have a good night. Do your homework!"

Easton said he was outside holding signs "just to let everyone know we're still here and still wanting to be part of every day."

COVID-19 has posed many challenges for teachers, staff, students and families. "Everybody is going above and beyond" in how they've responded, Easton said. "Everybody is stepping up to the challenge every day."

Sue Loughlin