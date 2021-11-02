Even though the Centers for Disease Control was expected to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 on Tuesday night and the number of new coronavirus cases have been dropping locally in recent weeks, we’re not out of the woods yet.
In Vigo County, the week of Oct. 24-30 saw 180 new COVID-19 cases. Previous weeks of the month had each seen more than 200 cases and September saw a hefty range from 390-575 new cases.
June 13-19 saw the fewest new cases reported, at 15. Numbers expanded exponentially as the summer progressed, with 2021’s high coming the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4 with 625 new cases. Nov. 8-14, 2020 saw the benchmark high of the pandemic, with 1,156 cases reported in the county for the week.
More than 745,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus. Vigo County has seen 305 deaths, with 16,230 lives being claimed throughout the state of Indiana.
Children’s doses
Children’s vaccines have different dosages than those previously approved for adults. Supplies may be initially limited based on shipping dates, but Vigo County is expected to have its first doses for children around Nov. 11, said Vigo County Health Department Administrator Joni Wise.
Sites offering pediatric doses can be located at ourshot.in.gov beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Boosters for the vaccine, as well as the vaccine itself, are generally available around the area at hospitals, pharmacies and the health department.
With Thanksgiving and Christmas on the horizon, Wise recommends individuals weigh their own personal risk patterns -- who will be attending the events and who has been vaccinated.
“What your household looks like may be totally different from my household,” she said.
