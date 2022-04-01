COVID downward trend 'undeniably favorable'

The mask mandates may be gone, and fewer active COVID-19 cases are being reported, but health officials are warning the public to maintain good hygiene practices and stay vaccinated.
While hospitalizations are down greatly, COVID is not “gone” and people can still get sick with it as well as other respiratory illnesses such as influenza, said Dr. Darren Brucken, health officer for Vigo County.
“For people that are immunocompromised, or who have co-morbid health issues, they should continue to follow ‘common sense’ precautions to avoid large indoor crowds, practice social distancing as much as possible, and make sure they are fully vaccinated and boostered,” Brucken said this week.
State health officials on Wednesday announced changes to the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard to reflect a national shift toward using hospitalization data as the leading indicator of the impact that COVID-19 has on a community.
On Thursday, Union Hospital was reporting two patients with COVID-19 in the hospital. The most recent case was admitted March 21.
Terre Haute Regional Hospital was reporting three cases on Friday, with the most recent case admitted Thursday.
Union Hospital is maintaining protocols for visitation. Masking and social distancing are still required while inside a hospital. The visitation policy continues to limit visitors to two adults per patient.
Regional Hospital still requires masking for all people entering the hospital. The visitation policy has been relaxed to pre-pandemic levels.
Brucken said Vigo County’s case numbers are following the statewide decrease in cases.
The availability of at-home tests has allowed more convenience, but has hindered some of the tracking of cases.
“Regardless of the exact number of new cases each week or day, the trend is undeniably favorable,” Brucken said, adding that health officials continue to watch international activity and nationwide trends.
“The second booster can help bolster a person’s immunity several-fold (and) across all variants and sub-variants of concern,” Brucken said.
This week, state health officials authorized a second booster dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to immunocompromised individuals who are:
• Age 50 and older who received a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least four months ago.
• Age 12 and older who have weakened immune systems and received a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least four months ago.
• Individuals who received a primary dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a booster dose of J&J vaccine at least four months ago.
Regional Hospital’s infectious disease experts, in alignment with the CDC, strongly encourage COVID-19 vaccination as a critical step in protecting patients, the community and each other, reporting that solid science backs the safety and efficacy of these vaccines to prevent severe disease and to help end the pandemic, hospital spokeswoman Ann Marie Foote said in an email.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.