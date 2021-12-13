The Indiana Department of Health has partnered with Gravity Diagnostics to provide free COVID-19 testing.
Vigo County will host an ongoing COVID-19 testing site at the Wabash Valley fairgrounds, 3901 S. U.S. 41, starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. Gravity Diagnostics will be based out of the Vigo County Fairground’s Banquet Center.
The testing site will be drive-through, but will more than likely move inside during inclement weather. It will operate 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Fridays.
It will offer free PCR testing, with next day results by 5 p.m. The testing site will operate for at least three months and possibly up to six months.
It is possible the site eventually will also offer rapid antigen testing, but this has not yet been determined.
