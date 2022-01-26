A free mobile testing and COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been scheduled next week in Vermillion County.
The clinic will run from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 through Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Clinton Community Center, 301 S. Main St., in Clinton.
Registration for either the testing or vaccination is available online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 or 866-211-9966 and speaking to a representative from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted.
Anyone age 18 and older may chose to receive either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) shot, or the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines which require a second dose. Booster doses are also available.
Anyone age 5 to 17 must receive the Pfizer vaccine. An adult must accompany children age 5 to 15 to the vaccination appointment.
The vaccine is available at no cost, but insurance information is requested because an administration fee may be charged.
For more information, go online to ourshot.in.gov.
