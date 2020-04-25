COVID-19 'test site' shut down in Terre Haute

Local health and law enforcement officials on Saturday shut down a purported rapid testing site for COVID-19 set up in a tent in a gravel lot near Third and Margaret streets near Interstate 70 in Terre Haute.

At least three individuals put up a tent with a sign and with social media posts advertising “COVID 19 Rapid Antibody testing today in Terre Haute. We are set up beside Star Bucks and in front of Drury Inn. Test results in 15 minutes. Testing by Associated Physicians of Indiana.”

Local officials quickly responded, both on social media and in person.

“We are aware of the ‘testing tent’ at Third and Margaret,” Sgt. Ryan Adamson, Terre Haute police spokesman, tweeted. “Please do not visit this site as it is not an approved testing site. The problem will be resolved shortly. Remember folks … if it seems off, it probably is.”

Vigo County Health Department on its Facebook page said, “There is only one FDA approved rapid response kit for COVID-19, and it isn’t being sold out of a tent in Terre Haute.”

Joni Wise, county health administrator, said a team including herself, county health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken, Dr. Dorene Hojnicki of Vigo County emergency management, county Prosecutor Terry Modesitt and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts and two Terre Haute police officers went to the site.

A doctor was running the site, Wise said, adding she would not venture to say what kind of test he might have been offering, but it was not an FDA-approved rapid response test.

“There is one FDA-approved rapid COVID-19 test kit” and that was not what was being offered at the pop-up site on Saturday, Wise said in a telephone interview.

“Terry [Modesitt] and Rob [Roberts] told the doctor running the tent what laws he was in violation of,” Wise said.

Wise said that doctor tried to argue the health commissioner was shutting him down because of an old disagreement, but the prosecutors were having little of that conversation.

“Terry and Rob just kept sticking to ‘You are presenting it as this, and it is not this,’” Wise said.

“He was making it look like it was COVID-19 testing, and it wasn’t that,” she said.

Some sort of tests at $75 each were being sold, Wise said.

Modesitt on Saturday evening said he wasn’t at liberty to comment on an active investigation, but he did confirm he and Roberts were in the group that went to the site, and he did say his office is further investigating.

Wise said the public can always find accurate information on testing on the Vigo County Health Department’s website and Facebook page.

Doctors’ responses

The Tribune-Star on Saturday night spoke to the doctor running the pop-up site, Harishchandra Rothad, a family medicine practitioner with Associated Physicians of Indiana in Crawfordsville.

In a telephone interview, Dr. Rothad said he was not offering a COVID-19 diagnostic test but a test for the presence of an antibody called Immunoglobulin M, commonly called immunoglobulin or IgM.

Rothad said the presence of IgM is an indicator of an antigen, although not in itself specifically an indicator of COVID-19. He said this was made clear to everyone getting the test.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Also, he said, people who came back positive for the antibody should self-quarantine and seek treatment if they became symptomatic, and this was made clear to anyone seeking the test.

He said people were supplied accurate information and there was nothing improper about the testing. He maintained he shut down the pop-up site voluntarily.

Dr. Brucken said both health and law enforcement officials saw the situation differently.

The type of test and the specific test Dr. Rathod was using has no diagnostic or therapeutic benefit when it comes to COVID-19, Brucken said, and the tests are so marked by the people who sell them. They are labeled for research use only.

Further, Brucken said, legitimate mass surveillance research is being led and coordinated by national, state and local health authorities, and data for that research is not being randomly gathered at $75 a pop in Terre Haute parking lots.

Also, Brucken said, Rothad’s statements to local authorities that he would direct people with positive results to local emergency rooms was not at all appropriate in that diagnosing physicians cannot give weight to these particular tests given their high rate of false positives, as well as the uncertain place of even the best antibody testing in diagnosis and treatment at this time.

Saturday’s pop-up operation was shut down by prosecutors based on applicable code, Brucken said, adding the shutdown was with the agreement of — and a great relief to — local health officials.

Contact Mark Fitton at mark.fitton@tribstar.com.