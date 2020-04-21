COVID-19 strains nonprofit fundraising

While the COVID-19 pandemic has all but stopped fundraisers for smaller nonprofits such as youth sports, where players typically stand holding donation buckets outside of stores, it has also impacted larger agencies.

“In terms of dollars, our amount of contributions, compared to this year from last year, for March were down 43 percent, while the number of gifts was down 56 percent,” said Beth Tevlin, executive director of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.

“In the first 17 days of April, our amount of contributions were down 77 percent, while the number of contributions were down 51 percent,” Tevlin said, comparing 2019 to 2020 figures.

“It is a huge difference. People are worried about their own finances and people are staying home and staying in,” Tevlin said, as 22 million workers nationwide have filed for unemployment insurance benefits.

Yet such a drop is expected, Tevlin said, as donors are now focusing on the immediate concerns amid a pandemic.

And a big piece of help in that regard came Monday, when the Lilly Foundation announced it will give $1.1 million to the United Way of the Wabash Valley.

Grants from the Lilly Endowment are important for communities statewide, said Laurie Paarlberg, a professor of philanthropic studies and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation Chair on Community Foundations at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University-Purdue University in Indianapolis.

“Rather than make decisions about which organizations or issues need the most support, the Lilly Endowment recognizes that local leaders like the United Way understand local issues and have the capacity to quickly distribute grants to quickly and effectively respond to local needs,” Paarlberg said.

“We don’t know the future of the [COVID-19] pandemic, but we have to anticipate that we will be dealing with pandemic-related issues and thinking about how to create more resilient communities for a long time. These grants to local organizations are an important step in enhancing the capacity of our local organizations to respond,” Paarlberg said.

The Lilly Family School of Philanthropy has identified more than 800 funds statewide specific to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while no dollar figure is yet available, it appears both local donors as well as corporations and philanthropic groups have responded.

Agencies like the United Way, as well as other nonprofits, Paarlberg said, “are operating in a time of unprecedented uncertainty. We are asking United Ways and all organizations to respond to community needs while at the same time they are balancing the personal health care and safety needs of their staff and trying to figure out how their own organizations operate virtually,” Paarlberg said.

The $1.1 million from the Lilly Foundation will help it meet needs of 30 to 40 nonprofits in six counties, from child care, to shelters to food banks and food kitchens, said Richard Payonk, executive director of United Way of the Wabash Valley. Those counties include Vigo, Clay, Sullivan, Parke, and Vermillion, as well as Clark county in Illinois.

“The biggest thing we are seeing is the financial impact. We are seeing so many who have lost their jobs, whether it is temporary or not, there are still rent payments, utility payments and food [costs],” Payonk said. The biggest needs are in housing costs and food, he said.

The Community Foundation earlier partnered with the United Way of the Wabash Valley to award $200,000 in grants for nonprofits in immediate need.

So far, the United Way has made three rounds of small grant distributions — up to $5,000 for a nonprofit — distributing more than $170,000 in grants to 39 organizations, Payonk said. The Lilly grant will enable those grants to continue in the short term.

In addition to that, the Community Foundation separately awarded $34,221 in grants to first-responding agencies. “We saw early on that first responders would need assistance, to help them until they could get state grants,” Tevlin said.

Those grants include $5,000 to the Sullivan County Health Department to provide Personal Protection Equipment to ambulance and fire departments throughout Sullivan County.

Others include:

• $5,000 to the Terre Haute Police Department Crime Scene Unit, also for PPE.

• $5,000 to Valley Professionals Community Health Center for telemedicine equipment including 11 iPads and an all-in-one PC, rolling cart and backup battery to treat patients without them having to come to the clinic facility.

• $5,000 to Van Buren Volunteer Firemens Association to provide PPE and other supplies/equipment as needed.

• $4,461 to Vigo County EMA for PPE N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, safety glasses, goggles and gowns.

• $5,000 to Vigo County Sheriff’s Department for PPE for police officers and correctional staff.

• $4,760 to Vigo County Health Department to hire a temporary staff person to assist with COVID-19 testing, documentation, education and other administrative roles.

Lilly grant a start, but more needed

The United Way still has to prepare for the rest of this year and next year, Payonk said, as the economic recovery will likely be slow.

“We are going to see a much slower recovery than probably what people estimated,” he said. That “means we have got to think more than just immediate need, but the long-term need.”

With that in mind, between $300,000 to $400,000 of the $1.1 million will be held in reserve to address issues six months from now that may not have been considered, he said. That was part of the Lilly Endowment grant requirement, he said.

That will require a “guide team” comprised of health department, law enforcement, city and county government officials as well as the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce to work on a plan to address the rest of the year.

And while financial aid has been aimed at the pandemic, it “becomes a double whammy” as the United Way continues to work to raise funds for agencies, such as the arts or youth sports. That means the United Way may be leaning more heavily on corporate and business donations for non-COVID agencies, Payonk said.

“Any time you have any natural or economic disaster, and this is a health disaster, there is a tendency for people to give to those funds [like COVID-19 relief], and they should, but the regular donations support the many great other needs in the community and we can’t overlook that as well,” Payonk said.

“Donors today really want to feel a connect to a real impact ... and that has been behind the United Way’s increasing focus on the ALICE — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — population and the struggling working families. There is so much direct impact we can make by narrowing our focus,” Payonk said.

“Something like the COVID-19 really helps support that idea, that donors are drawn to a real impact-based support,” Payonk said.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.