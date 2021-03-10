COVID-19 shot clinic for homeless on Friday

Homeless individuals have access to the COVID-19 vaccine during a free event Friday.
Manna from Seven is partnering with the Vigo County Health Department, FEMA, St. Stephen's Church, and Mental Health America to provide a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Stephen's Church, 125 N. Seventh St.
The target population to reach are homeless individuals in the community via the single-dose vaccine.
Shots will also be available to those age 50-plus on a first-come, first-served basis.
Enter the shot clinic off Eagle Street.
