United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation on Friday announced more grant disbursements from the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, which was launched in late March.
In this release of funding, nine organizations were granted over $36,000; four of these organizations are receiving a second grant, according to a news release from the United Way and the Community Foundation.
Organizations receiving their first award from the fund:
• $1,019 for Awesome Kidz II Daycare and Preschool – cleaning and disinfecting supplies and PPE;
• $3,840 for Development Services, Inc. – providing and creating free reusable PPE to clients and local NFPs and their clients and volunteers who are serving the community;
• $5,000 for Greater Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce Foundations, Inc. – purchase 10,000 disposable, surgical masks to be distributed, free of charge, to small businesses throughout the West Central Indiana six-county region;
• $5,000 for Kiddie Cove Day Care & Preschool – cleaning and disinfecting supplies and PPE;
• $2,500 for Loving Ways Day Care – purchase air purifier, sanitation wands, and thermometers.
The following organizations received a second grant of between $4,000 and $5,000 for supply of food, meal packaging products, cleaning supplies, hygiene products and operations: Mental Health America, Salvaged Loves Life Center, St. Benedict Soup Kitchen, and Team of Mercy.
Since March 24, the fund has now awarded more than $365,000 to more than 66 organizations.
Organizations wanting to apply can request up to a maximum of $5,000. Updated eligibility and application guidelines for the grants are available at uwwv.org/covid
