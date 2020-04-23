The Terre Haute business community has the chance to hear from Mayor Duke Bennett in a live Q&A session hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber will host Bennett at 7 p.m. Thursday for a discussion hosted by Chamber President Kristin Craig. The event will be live-streamed by TV stations, WTHI-TV and WTWO TV, along with a live broadcast on WTHI for TV viewers. Coverage will also be aired live on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

The business community is encouraged to submit questions for the mayor via news@terrehautechamber.com.

The one-on-one with Bennett comes on the heels of the Vigo County Health Department’s live panel discussion on April 6. Thousands of Vigo County residents tuned in to hear the candid conversation between healthcare officials about the COVID-19 virus. Craig says she hopes to address questions from Terre Haute residents, with a strong focus on the business community.

“We all have numerous questions and the information is changing so rapidly, it’s hard to wrap your head around everything that’s happening,” Craig said. “The Chamber hosts a City Update each year with the mayor and it is a great way for the business community to connect with local government. We would like to provide that same service to not only our members during this time, but the entire community.”