COVID-19 offender positives low at federal prison, WVCF

Federal prison officials report few current cases of COVID-19 among inmates and staff at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute.
Meanwhile, state corrections officials currently report no inmate cases and 26 current staff positives at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Sullivan County.
And, the monthly report for the Vigo County Jail showed that as of Dec. 31, 16 inmates and two staff had tested positive.
At the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, the Bureau of Prisons is reporting two inmate positives and one staff positive. At the adjoining prison, four inmate positives and two staff positives are reported as of Wednesday evening.
Since the pandemic began, the penitentiary has had two inmate deaths due to COVID-19 with 700 inmates recovered and 30 staff recovered. At the federal prison, the BOP website reports four inmate deaths due to COVID-19, with 345 inmates recovered and 197 staff recovered.
WVCF has had three offender deaths and one staff death attributed to COVID-19, with 287 offenders recovered, and 235 staff recovered.
The current hot-spot in the Indiana Department of Correction is at the Rockville Correctional Facility, where 103 offenders and 25 staff are positive for COVID-19. The women’s prison located in Parke County has capacity for 1,253 inmates. Since the start of the pandemic, 437 inmates and 138 staff at that facility have tested positive.
At the Putnamville Correctional Facility in Putnam County, seven offenders and 26 staff are currently positive. The prison has had 347 offenders and 181 staff test positive since early 2020.
The IDOC website reports that testing is conducted for those offenders with symptoms and exposure risk, based on clinical decision. Quarantine of inmates separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed, or potentially exposed, to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. Isolation separates sick people who may have a contagious disease from those who are not sick.
