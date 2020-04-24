COVID-19 'like a stealth bomber'

Rose-Hulman biology professor Jennifer O’Connor has studied viruses, including coronaviruses, as well as infectious diseases.

While in graduate school in the 1990s, she predicted it was only a matter of time before a severe coronavirus emerged in the human population, something she wanted to study; coronaviruses had already caused devastating diseases in a wide variety of animals.

Fast forward to 2020.

Even as late as January, she felt COVID-19 would be contained.

“I was thinking, it’s not so bad. We’ll contain it like SARS [Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome],” a pandemic that occurred in 2002-03.

While COVID-19 is closely related to SARS, “It’s nothing like SARS,” she said. “The fact [COVID-19] transmitted so easily and spread so much easier was a surprise to me,” said the microbiologist, who now teaches classes remotely — including to students in China and France — because of the pandemic.

SARS did not transmit as easily, she explained.

Like the SARS and MERS coronaviruses, the current COVID-19 pandemic “jumped” from an animal into the human population, said O’Connor, who’s been at Rose-Hulman for 14 years. This pandemic coronavirus was different in that it emerged better suited to infect and transmit in humans.

“This virus is like a stealth bomber sneaking into communities,” she said, with people being infected — and transmitting the disease — before they know they have it.

Other viruses have “jumped” from animals to humans in recent decades, and she expects that to continue. “Whether we see another pandemic like this one ... remains to be seen,” O’Connor said.

Increased human population, deforestation and urbanization — placing animal and human habitats in close proximity — are contributing factors to the emergence of viral diseases, she said. Other contributors are increased trade and changes in worldwide travel patterns.

Despite the politics that appears to have affected some decision-making related to COVID-19, O’Connor focuses on the science of the disease.

“I’ve been impressed by the scientists from very different disciplines throughout the world who have come together to research this virus and share their information,” she said. Their work transcends politics and international boundaries.

So many people are working on development of a vaccine and treatment. “We’ll find out more about this virus and how to deal with it,” O’Connor said.

As to development of a vaccine, there are many steps, including studies involving animals, ensuring safe testing of humans, confirming results and mass production.

“There is a long series of hurdles to jump before a vaccine can make it to humans,” she said, estimating it would likely take at least a year to develop. “I think we’ll develop something ... how well it will work will be the question.”

Once developed, it’s important as many people as possible get vaccinated.

“The goal of vaccination is not only to protect individual health, but also all those people who can’t be vaccinated, as well as those who for whatever reason fail to generate an immune response” through vaccination.

If enough people are vaccinated, “You generate a herd immunity. These people are immune to the virus, and it’s less likely someone susceptible to the virus will come in contact with it and get infected,” she said.

O’Connor also addressed the theory of some that novel coronavirus COVID-19 originated inside a Chinese lab, either that it was genetically engineered or “escaped” somehow.

“I have no specific knowledge of what is going on in China’s laboratories,” she said.

And, she is skeptical of those theories. She believes the virus was transmitted from animals to humans, which is not unusual.

Asked about the U.S. response to novel coronavirus, it’s hard to criticize, she said. “Hindsight is 20/20. I think we’ve been learning about this virus as we go. I think as we gain new knowledge ... we have to adjust our decisions if needed.”

One challenge is the fact that COVID-19 is transmitted via respiratory droplets more readily than influenza, but less readily than measles. It is also challenging that this is a new virus that scientists have never seen.

“Scientists are working to study and learn about this virus as fast as possible, but we cannot keep pace with this virus,” she said.

