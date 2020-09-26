For 25 years, tourism in Vigo County has grown.
“Then on March 13, it fell off a cliff,” said David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“So many events that we’ve grown and fostered and relied on for years, gone, seemingly canceled all at once.”
Dramatic, certainly, but Patterson relays the reality of tourism since COVID-19 spread through the country causing shutdowns and travel restrictions and stay-home orders of all varieties.
With Vigo County being an event-based market that relies largely on sporting events for the majority of its $30 million annual tourism industry, the nature of the virus and its ease of transmission has taken an out-sized toll on the county.
“I’ve never seen anything like it, nobody has,” Patterson said. “It’s unbelievably bad, really. We’ll be down probably 60 percent from last year.”
Last year through April, the bureau collected $599,871 from the innkeepers tax. Through May this year that figure was scant over $500,000. The collections were down more than $62,000 in March, but statewide restrictions were not fully imposed for the entire month.
The year started normal with college and high school swimming, basketball and bowling in January and February as well as a small part of March that provided monthly tax collections ranging from more than $112,000 to more than $130,000.
Patterson said his department has done well to squirrel away money. He said they have more than enough to cover the bonds the department is involved in and operating expenses until things get going again.
One of the county’s largest annual draws, the Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games, was canceled just weeks after the state shutdown began.
“It is evident to us, based upon directives that we have received from our international office, and information from the CDC and the World Health Organization, that people with intellectual disabilities are adversely affected by the coronavirus more so than the general population,” said Special Olympics Indiana CEO/President Jeff Mohler, at the time he announced the games’ cancellation.
“So, we have to be extremely careful with our athletes.”
And while Terre Haute’s tourism industry will miss the thousands that annually attend the summer games, Patterson said no one is more disappointed than the athletes.
“Don’t think that every one of those athletes doesn’t have Terre Haute circled on their calendar six months before the games are supposed to start,” Patterson said.
And while some high school cross country races have been permitted at the renowned Lavern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, Terre Haute has lost out on hosting the Division III NCAA Pre-National Invitational in October and the Division III National Championship in November.
“Those two races alone mean several million dollars to our community,” as hotels in a three-county area would sell out, as well as impact to restaurants, gasoline stations and even retail.
“We lost two community-wide sellouts” for Division III events, Patterson said.
Blues at the Crossroads, or Bluesfest, was also canceled for this year, meaning Vigo County lost all its largest events for the year.
Verve owner and Bluesfest organizer Connie Wrin announced the cancellation in July. At the time, she said “it would be irresponsible of me at this point with the numbers [of COVID-19 cases] going up to move forward.”
Patterson said Vigo stands to lose millions in total revenue as dollars that typically come in won’t this year be spent and re-spent in the community.
“Think of all those hotel workers,” Patterson said to illustrate. “They use their wages to buy car insurance and gasoline and food at local restaurants.
“And then those people at the gas station or the restaurant take that money again and spend it elsewhere. The trickle down is amazing. I’ve always just expounded it to a factor of two, but there are economists out there that would say a dollar come in is worth seven.”
Looking to the future is only worth so much time right now, Patterson said, as event planners are still waiting to feel out when a vaccine might be available and what happens over the coming winter.
Patterson said Vigo will no doubt rebound, what with a convention center under construction and casino supposed to be soon. But until his phone again starts ringing, Patterson said the convention and visitor’s bureau is largely biding time.
“We all want the best for the athletes, student athletes or whoever, and nobody wants to put them in harms way,” Patterson said. “And so we have to respect people’s decisions and understand that for the time being it is what it is.
“And I have no doubt we’ll make our comeback. It’s just been a different year than any I’ve ever experienced.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.