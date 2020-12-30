COVID-19 drops a bit at federal prison, but still high

Cases of COVID-19 are down at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, but the site still remains among the hardest hit in the country.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 349 inmates and two staff members had tested positive at the high-security U.S. Penitentiary. That number is good for second highest among Bureau of Prison institutions, behind only Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute in New Jersey.

The Bureau of Prisons has started vaccinating staff members and some inmates at USP Terre Haute, where the Justice Department carries out federal executions, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, at the medium security Federal Correctional Institute on the same property, 23 inmates and 16 staff are COVID-19 positive, according to the BOP.gov website.

Both the USP and FCI have reported two inmate deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of four.

The bureau in its Wednesday afternoon update reported 293 inmates and 12 staff at the Terre Haute penitentiary have recovered from COVID-19. At the FCI, 412 inmates and 73 staff are reported as recovered.

Death row cases

Among those who the prison system says are recovered are a pair of death row inmates scheduled to be executed in January.

Dustin Higgs and Cory Johnson were earlier this week cleared from isolation after bouts with COVID-19. Johnson is scheduled to die by lethal injection Jan. 14, with Higgs to follow the next day.

In a joint status report submitted to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, it was noted that Higgs and Johnson were cleared from isolation according to guidelines offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Neither required hospitalization, but Higgs reported still having a stuffy nose and Johnson a “little cough.”

Counsel for Higgs and Johnson noted in the filing that symptoms experienced by the two were and still are more substantial than Bureau of Prisons reports would suggest.

Shawn Nolan, attorney for Dustin Higgs, said, “The federal government is trying to downplay the fact that Corey Johnson and Dustin Higgs remain symptomatic after contracting COVID-19 in mid-December,” Nolan said in an emailed statement.

“The government’s claim in the joint status report filed on December 28 that they have been cleared from isolation according to CDC guidelines means only that they may not be infectious to others — although their lawyers are not aware that either man has had a negative COVID-19 test to confirm that assumption. “

Both Johnson and Higgs have filed for preliminary injunction ahead of their January executions, claiming that in light of COVID-19 infections, death by lethal injection would violate their Eighth Amendment rights. The Eighth Amendment prohibits the government from imposing a cruel or unusual punishment, among other things.

Nolan said lung damage caused by a COVID-19 infection poses great risk to those the government intends to execute.

“What matters for purposes of the prisoners’ challenge to the government’s execution protocol is whether lung damage caused by COVID-19 puts them at an unacceptably high risk of consciously suffering the excruciating pain and terror of flash pulmonary edema during an execution with pentobarbital as the government plans,” Nolan wrote.

Prison vaccinations

Doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been delivered to 19 prisons, including Terre Haute, the Associated Press reported Wednesday from Washington, D.C.

The agency has struggled for months to combat the exploding number of coronavirus cases in federal prisons. And the number of cases at Terre Haute has increased exponentially in recent weeks. When the last execution was carried out earlier this month, 133 inmates at the facility had the virus.

The Bureau of Prisons had initially planned to reserve doses of the coronavirus vaccine only for its staff members, but said last week that some high-risk inmates had also been vaccinated, the AP reported. But, so far, the agency has not said how many inmates have been vaccinated or how it selects those to receive the vaccine.

A spokesman for the bureau said roughly half of the staff at each of the facilities has received the vaccine and that remaining doses “were, and will be, provided to inmates based on priority of need,” in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additional doses will be given to other inmates when they become available, the agency said.

— Michael Balsamo of the Associated Press contributed to this report.