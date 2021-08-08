When the Vigo County School Board meets tonight, a COVID-19 “update” is on the agenda and potential changes to the school re-opening plan could take place.
The school district was not saying Friday whether there will be changes as far as required masking for students and staff.
“We are continuing to discuss our COVID 19 reopening plan and if any revisions are needed to that plan, they will be presented at Monday night’s board meeting,” Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said Friday.
The district has continued to evaluate and discuss its school re-opening plan as it relates to COVID-19, Riley said.
The School Board on July 12 approved a school re-opening plan that calls for in-person learning five days a week and no masking requirements except on school buses; a virtual school option is available. In that plan, the district does recommend that those who are unvaccinated wear masks, and it encourages all of those eligible to get vaccinated.
The board heard from an individual opposed to masking, and another who wanted the board to require universal mask-wearing for all unvaccinated members of the school community.
Children under 12 are not currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have significantly increased in Vigo County, statewide and nationally since that plan was approved.
On Friday, local health officials reported 44 COVID hospitalizations at Union and Terre Haute Regional hospitals, the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since January. Of the 44, 14 were in intensive care, said Roni Elder, health department spokeswoman.
By comparison, on July 5, Vigo County had eight patients hospitalized due to COVID.
COVID-19 cases also continue to climb, with 56 additional cases Friday.
In other matters, Superintendent Rob Haworth is expected to provide a strategic plan update. “He will introduce some of the larger items that we’ll be discussing with the board over the next several meetings in advance of any potential amendments to our strategic plan,” Riley said. There will be no action Monday.
Among the areas likely to be addressed include a new FITE Center [fabrication, innovation, technology and engineering]; a statewide online school that would increase enrollment and provide additional revenue for the school district; and the possibility of a FLEX school.
“We’re going to talk in a work session about what items might be included in amendments to the strategic plan,” Riley said.
In an action item, the board will act on a resolution to transfer playground equipment from the West Vigo Elementary site to the West Vigo Little League. The elementary school closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year and is being repurposed to serve as the new administration building. The nonprofit will be able to take the equipment at no charge, Riley said.
Sue Loughlin
