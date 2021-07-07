COVID-19 Delta variant arrives in Vigo County

Vigo County now has two cases of COVID-19 Delta variant, according to the Vigo County Health Department.
The Delta variant is more transmissible than any other variant to date. “It is critical that individuals get vaccinated to protect against this variant,” said Roni Elder, VCSC health department spokeswoman.
Vigo County currently has 45 variant cases: Alpha/B.1.1.7 — 38 cases; Delta/B.1.617.2 — 2 cases; Gamma/P.1 — 5 cases.
The information has been released “so people are aware if they think Delta variant is out of reach and not here in our society, then they are fooling themselves. We knew it was coming at some point,” said Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County health commissioner. “We finally have confirmation that we have two cases here.”
Health officials hope the information will inspire more people, including those “on the fence,” to get vaccinated.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both protect against the the Delta variant, he said. The J&J vaccine also provides protection, but not as much as Pfizer and Moderna.
Brucken pointed out that 99.8% of people now hospitalized due to COVID are unvaccinated.
“It should serve as an additional wakeup call that it’s here. It’s in our backyard,” Brucken said.
For the unvaccinated who choose not to vaccinate, they need to be extra cautious, he said. It’s a more virulent strain and more infectious. “If you’re unvaccinated, you’re putting yourself at risk.”
Those who remain unvaccinated should continue to take precautions — stay out of crowded environments the best they can, stay outdoors as much as they can and wear a mask, he said.
Elder said the latest development “is a good reminder to the public that as long as we allow Covid 19 to live and spread in our community, which we are doing by not vaccinating ... we are going to continue to get different variants,” she said. “It’s going to continue to mutate and change.”
Data shows the vaccines are working against those variants. “Hopefully that will always be the case as it changes,” Elder said. “But that’s just a real reminder you have to get vaccinated to protect yourself against this virus. It’s not going away.”
To schedule an appointment to get vaccinated call 2-1-1 or go to ourshot.in.gov. People can get vaccinated at several sites, including the Vigo County Health Department,
The health department has Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine available, Elder said.
The health department prefers that people make appointments, but it will now begin taking walk-ins for the COVID vaccines, Elder said.
The health department clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday; it is closed for lunch from noon to 1 each day.
The clinic is located in the Vigo County Annex, and the entrance faces First Street.
The health department also has a grant to help it reach out to different populations and get more people vaccinated.
“We do want to encourage anyone who works with a large population that is unvaccinated, or employers if they want to collaborate with us to help get employees or certain people vaccinated in our community, we would love to do that,” Elder said. “We’re really trying to take down all the barriers of people getting vaccinated. Anything that is stopping people, we want to help alleviate that.”
The highly contagious Delta variant now accounts for more than 51% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The variant was first detected in India and is spreading quickly across the globe.
In parts of the U.S., the delta strain accounts for more than 80% of new infections, including some Midwestern states such as Missouri, Kansas and Iowa, according to a July 6 NPR article.
“The good news is the vaccines being used in the U.S. all appear to be highly effective at protecting against serious disease, hospitalization and death. And public health officials are urging the roughly 140 million to 150 million people who remain unvaccinated to get vaccinated,” according to NPR.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
