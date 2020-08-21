COVID-19 cases continue to mount in the Wabash Valley, according to data released Friday.

Each of the Valley’s five counties added new cases, with Sullivan and Parke counties adding fatalities.

The Sullivan County Health Department announced Friday that it had recorded two new deaths. No other information about those deaths was released, and calls to the health department Friday were not returned.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Sullivan County recorded its first COVID-19 death May 17 and its second Aug. 13, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health.

Sullivan County’s rise in cases is due in large part to the county is contending with an outbreak of cases at a long-term care facility and some residents refusing to quarantine while awaiting test results, the county’s health department administrator said Thursday.

Parke County had its second death attributable to COVID-19, according to the ISDH’s COVID-19 dashboard,

And while the Wabash Valley has been fortunate so far to count relatively few deaths as compared to other parts of the state, it has not been as fortunate lately in keeping down the number of new cases.

Most of the Wabash Valley saw significant increases in case count in the week of Aug. 14 to Aug. 21.

Vigo County added 207 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,012 according to the Vigo County Health Department. Vigo County has recorded 13 deaths attributable to COVID-19.

Other counties saw case-number increases in the same week, according to ISDH:

• Clay County added 43 cases, bringing its total to 193. Five people have died.

• Parke County added 16 cases, bringing its total to 74. Two people have died.

• Sullivan County added 78 cases, bringing its total to 241. Four people have died.

• Vermillion County added 9 cases, bringing its total to 71. No deaths have been reported in Vermillion County.

Both Northview and Terre Haute South Vigo and North Vigo high schools have seen positive tests since reopening.

Northview staff alerted families to two positive tests Tuesday and another two positive tests Friday.

South Vigo notified the public of its positive test Thursday night.

A day after South Vigo’s positive case, the district announced Friday evening North Vigo also had a positive case.

In the rest of the state, the Indiana Department of Health on Friday announced 1,050 additional Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 84,317 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.

A total of 2,992 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 216 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, visitor restrictions will return to one visitor per patient at Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.

Union Health announced the change this morning, with the following rules:

• Visitor must be 18 years or older

• Visitors are required to wear a mask at all times. No exceptions will be made

• Visitor must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms are present, visitor will be denied entry to the facility

• COVID-19 positive or suspected-positive patients will not be allowed a visitor, unless they are at the end of life

• Visiting hours for the hospital are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• One designated visitor allowed with patient in the hospital

• One designated visitor in Labor Room and Mother/Baby, who must be the same visitor between both units

• Two designated visitors in NICU and Pediatrics, who must be the same two visitors the entire stay

• One designated visitor allowed in the ER

• One designated visitor allowed with patient during an appointment or procedure.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.