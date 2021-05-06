Increasingly, both nationwide and in Vigo County, COVID cases are affecting younger people.
The Vigo County Health Department released the following information for the week of April 28 to May 5.
The department had 82 new cases, with the average age being 34.
Of the 82, 14 were between the ages of 0 to 18, or 17%.
Thirty cases involved those 0 to 24 years old, or 37%.
Nationwide, at this time last year, children across the nation made up only 3% of cases, said Ashlee Stewart, Vigo County health educator. Now, they are about 22% of COVID positive cases, she said.
In Vigo County, “Statistically, we’re pretty darn close,” Stewart said. “We’re 17% of 0- to 18-year-olds.” As of Thursday, it was 20% of Vigo County cases.
“We need to listen to our children. If they say they don’t feel right, we have to listen to them right now because we don’t have a vaccine for them,” [those under 16] she said.
She strongly encourages those who qualify for a COVID vaccine to get one. “I really want to start pushing harder for the vaccine and do some things potentially to help raise our vaccine output,” Stewart said. “It’s challenging because so many people have already made up their minds.”
Some have decided they are not getting vaccinated because they don’t believe in COVID, she said. Others are anti-vaccine or just nervous about getting the vaccine.
“To each their own is how I look at it. We all have to make our own decisions and choose our way of life and hope for something to switch on in your brain that says okay, people aren’t dying from getting this vaccine,” she said.
“I encourage anyone who can get the vaccine to get it,” she said. People can still get vaccinated at the Vigo County Health Department by calling 812-462-3431 to make an appointment, Stewart said.
While the clinic is phasing down, “We will figure out a way to get people vaccinated,” she said.
