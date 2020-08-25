A student at Terre Haute South Vigo High School and a student at Northview High School in Clay County have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, officials from respective school districts are reporting.
A student at Terre Haute South who was on school grounds during their infectious period has tested positive for COVID, the Vigo County School Corp. stated in a news release Tuesday. The student was in the “B” cohort.
The district is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts. Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if contacted by the Vigo County Health Department.
Meanwhile, a Northview High School student tested positive for COVID-19, the school learned Monday.
The district will follow the guidance of Clay County health officials, according to a phone message sent to parents, also Monday.
Although confidentiality is required, parents of students identified as close contacts, at school or on the bus, with the person who tested positive will be contacted, the school says. Close contact is defined as contact within six feet for 15 minutes or more. Individuals who test positive or are close contacts will be provided guidance from local health officials.
“To reduce the spread of COVID-19, it is important for parents to remind their children the importance of wearing face coverings, washing their hands, and social distancing, when possible. It is also vital for parents to conduct self-screening of their children each morning and to keep children home if they display any symptoms. Please contact the Clay County Health Department or our office if you have any questions,” stated the phone call from Northview Principal Chris Mauk.
