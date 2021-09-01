Vigo County had 414 new COVID cases last week, continuing an upward trajectory that began in July.
That’s up from 303 the week before.
About 26% of the new cases involve those 19 and under, according to Vigo County Health Department data.
“We’re obviously on the rise right now,” said Roni Elder, health department spokeswoman. “Unfortunately, our biggest age group right now is the 10- to 19-year-olds.”
Of the 414, 30 were ages zero to 9; 78 were ages 10 to 19; and 70 were ages 20 to 29.
Only 26 were ages 70 to 89.
From June 13-19, the county had just 15 positive COVID cases.
Delta tends to decline quickly after it peaks, and health officials are hoping Vigo County is at, or will soon be, at that peak.
“What we’ve seen from other places that have already gone through Delta is that they had a peak, and then the decline within about a month. We’re hoping that we start to decline, and that this is our peak week,” but time will tell, Elder said.
Something different this year, as compared to last, is that some transmission may be occurring within schools.
“I believe we’re having a little bit of a different situation than we did last year ... our cases within the schools are a lot higher than they were last year,” Elder said. “That could be the kids are getting it from sports or those older kids aren’t having to wear their masks while they are in class. I’m sure those are all things that are factoring in.”
The masking definitely helps with the quarantines and COVID, she said.
The health department continues to encourage people to get vaccinated. As of Wednesday, the county had a 47.4% vaccination rate among those who are eligible, Elder said.
A vaccination rate of about 77% is needed for herd immunity, “so we’re still quite a ways away from that,” Elder said.
In the last two weeks, the county health department clinic has seen an increase in those getting vaccinations, with about 40 to 60 people per day seeking vaccinations.
Elder attributes it to both full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine as well as concerns about the Delta variant. Also, those who are immuno-compromised can now get a third dose.
As far as children who get COVID, she said they are not typically becoming seriously ill, but there are symptoms. Those symptoms among the young involve things like sinus problems and sore throat; last year, symptoms were more digestive in nature.
This Friday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Vigo County Health Department is planning a mobile vaccination clinic in downtown Terre Haute as part of First Friday activities.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be provided. The health department is also considering providing the Pfizer vaccine. “They are getting a lot of requests for that vaccine since it’s FDA approved,” she said.
As expected, Sullivan County is now red on the state’s color coded COVID map; red means very high positivity and community spread. Vigo County remains at orange.
In another development, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a new statewide executive order that eases quarantine requirements for students if all children and adults in the school were wearing masks throughout the day.
The new state rules issued Wednesday allow schools to let students deemed as close contacts with someone infected with COVID-19 to remain in school “if all adults and students in the classroom correctly and consistently wear well-fitting masks the entire time, during the educational school day.” Students would have to quarantine only if they developed COVID-19 symptoms.
According to Bill Riley, Vigo County School Corp. director of communications, “We will be analyzing the executive order this week with our COVID advisory group to understand what impact, if any, this may have on Vigo County schools.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
