The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on Wabash Valley school districts, with Clay Community Schools and South Vermillion schools now going to eLearning starting today through Nov. 30.

The Vigo County School Corp. previously announced that middle and high schools are on remote learning through Nov. 30.

In addition, VCSC announced that Meadows Elementary will move to remote learning starting today, with students returning Nov. 19. The district cited the amount of staff absent or on quarantine.

VCSC updates its dashboard

The Vigo County School Corp. updated its weekly COVID-19 dashboard, which shows an increase in students and staff testing positive, as well as an increase in students and staff quarantined.

The dashboard shows:

• 59 student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 39 last week).

• 25 staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 20 last week).

• 768 students actively quarantined (up from 762 last week).

• 99 staff actively quarantined (up from 75 last week).

The district also released information about active positive cases and active quarantines, information which is used internally and by the COVID-19 Task Force to make decisions. These numbers tally cases and quarantines regardless of whether the person was on campus during their infectious period.

The additional data also shows 29 active cases at the elementary level, 24 active cases at the middle school level, and 32 active cases at the high school level, when combining student and staff cases.

Three of the district’s 27 brick and mortar schools have no active cases at this time.

Due to the amount of critical staff absent or on quarantine, Meadows Elementary will move to remote learning starting today and returning Thursday, Nov. 19.

Students may stop by Meadows Elementary School during school hours to retrieve necessary materials and Chromebooks. Students may pick up a free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at the school daily from 11 a.m.-noon. Staff members who are able to report to the building will be on campus during normal school hours.

Teachers will communicate daily with all students to take attendance and to provide specific guidance about remote learning lessons. A list of WiFi-enabled buses that will be deployed throughout the county is available at vigoschools.org.

Clay Community Schools

On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard/Color Code system changed Clay County to red, the most serious county designator.

As a result, Clay County health officials have directed Clay Community Schools to move to an eLearning platform for the next two weeks, starting today, with students set to return Nov. 30 (a date subject to change), according to the district’s website.

School employees will work in the buildings during this eLearning session, so students and parents can contact the schools with any questions.

Breakfasts and lunches will be available to be picked-up at each school. All ECA and athletic events and practices are canceled during this time.

“It is vital for the protocols and procedures in the Roadmap to be followed by everyone. Wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing practices are imperative,” Superintendent Jeff Fritz stated on the website.

“It is also very important for anyone in our school family who is sick, symptomatic, or quarantined to stay home and work closely with his/her healthcare professional. School nurses are available at our schools to address questions.”

South Vermillion

South Vermillion School Corp. also announced that it will move to eLearning effective today, with schools returning Nov. 30.

The district “is currently experiencing a difficult trend in the number of students and staff having to quarantine due to being tested positive or being identified as close contacts,” Superintendent Dave Chapman stated on the district website stated.

Out of “an abundance of caution,” the district is moving to eLearning, with in-person instruction to resume Nov. 30.

“Please understand that this is subject to change should conditions warrant extending the time frame,” the website states.

All extra- and co-curricular activities will be suspended and be re-evaluated on a week-by-week basis until further notice.

Teachers are not required to report to buildings, and will conduct classes remotely from home “as we encourage safe and healthy hygiene protocols for everyone.”

Food service staff will continue to provide meals for students. Students or parents may pick up meals at the designated times (between 10 a.m. to noon) at each school. Please look for the school buses parked at each school to pick up the meals, according to the website.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.