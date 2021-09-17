COVID-19 admissions remain high

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Wabash Valley remain high, and the numbers of both admissions and those in critical condition continue to be dominated by the unvaccinated.
Union Health reported 81 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, with 71 of them unvaccinated, according to numbers updated on Thursday.
Union had 16 patients in the intensive care unit, with 15 of them unvaccinated. Fourteen patients were on ventilators, with 13 unvaccinated. The numbers reflect inpatient hospitalizations at both Union Hospital Terre Haute and Union Hospital Clinton.
A week earlier on Sept. 9, Union reported 67 hospitalized COVID patients, with 54 unvaccinated; 19 patients in ICU, with 17 unvaccinated; and 15 patients on a ventilator, with 13 unvaccinated.
In a video, Dr. John Bolinger, Union’s chief medical officer, said 87% of those hospitalized at Union with COVID are unvaccinated, “and they are very sick. They are sicker than the first iteration of COVID. A lot more people are going into the ICU. A lot more people are requiring ventilator support. The mortality rate is higher.”
He suggests that with each successive variant of COVID, “We’re going to see potentially a worse variant.”
For those in this area hospitalized with COVID — and he believes the statistic is similar nationwide, “If you are sick enough with COVID to be hospitalized, there is a one in 10 chance you won’t make it. You will die. If you go to the ICU because your COVID is that severe, there is a much higher risk you won’t survive that illness.”
Of those who are vaccinated and have breakthrough infections, “We’re finding them to be much less likely to be admitted to the hospital, and their disease is usually a lot more mild,” Bolinger said.
He encourages people to get vaccinated and described it as a “very safe vaccine” and “very effective.”
Thousands of people in the community have been vaccinated and “we’ve not seen any serious side effects from this. We’ve seen relatively few minor side effects; it’s the same thing as when you get a flu shot. You might feel achy or not quite right for a day or two and then you are over it,” Bolinger said. “There nothing ominous about this vaccination.”
Updated numbers were not available from Regional Hospital on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Vigo County Health Department reported a decline in COVID cases the week of Sept. 5-11, when there were 579 cases. The week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, there were 626 cases.
Of the 579 cases last week, 138 were ages 10 to 19, while 49 were ages 0 to 9. Another 105 were ages 20 to 29. The 10 to 19 age group “is completely leading the way with our COVID cases,” said Roni Elder, local health department spokeswoman.
More young people are getting COVID this year, although they are not typically becoming seriously ill, she said. Last year, when those young people got COVID, they often weren’t affected at all or might get stomach issues; this year, symptoms among the young involve things like sinus problems and sore throat.
While Vigo County health officials are hoping the Delta variant will soon peak, and then quickly decline, this week’s numbers remain “kind of high,” Elder said.
On Monday, Vigo County had 76 new cases; Tuesday, 71; Wednesday, 108 and Thursday, 152. [County numbers differ somewhat from the numbers reported by the state].
Vigo County’s vaccination continues to gradually improve, with 48.8% of those eligible now vaccinated, she said. “We’re definitely seeing the numbers go up and still we’re still seeing interest in it.”
Health officials hear a lot of stories in which people, or their family members, experience COVID and “they realize this is serious — maybe I need to get my vaccine now,” Elder said.
This week, the Indiana Department of Health offered free drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccinations over three days at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds. In total, 200 people got vaccinated, and there were 1,179 got tested.
The long lines for testing may have slowed down the number of vaccinations, Elder said.
There is yet another opportunity. Today, at the Vigo County Public Library main parking lot, the Vigo County Health Department will conduct a mobile vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon.
The first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for ages 12 and up; Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccines will be available for ages 18 and up. Parental permission is required for children under 18.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
