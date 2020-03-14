COVID-19 is real, and perspectives are all over the board

Some people are panic-buying grocery carts full of toilet paper.
Some people believe a conspiracy is at play.
Everyone is reacting differently to the COVID-19 pandemic — but one thing is certain — the carefree, do-as-you-please lifestyle Americans are used to is on hold, at least for a while.
No large gatherings. No March Madness or NBA basketball. No professional baseball. Schools closed. Social distancing encouraged.
For the vast majority of Americans, “No one has lived through anything like this … This is unprecedented,” said Tom Steiger, sociology professor at Indiana State University. “There’s a lot of uncertainty and not much people can look to for guidance.”
Some react by panic shopping, which they normally do for a weather event or crisis. Others may become obsessive with hygiene measures.
Don’t be surprised if some become grumpy because their favorite sporting events or other routines are disrupted.
The U.S. has entered a period “where there really are no norms. No one knows what to do,” he said.
While severe measures being taken are aimed at protecting those most at risk — including older adults and those with underlying health problems — Americans in general “don’t think in terms of groups. They think in terms of themselves,” Steiger said. “They are inconvenienced.”
Younger people who are healthy might say, “If I get it [COVID-19], it’s no big deal,” Steiger said. But those young people aren’t always thinking of others more vulnerable they might infect. “You could pass it on to your grandfather, who is 75, has a heart condition” and could get very sick from COVID-19.
Personal freedom is very important to U.S. citizens, and “if we feel restricted, we don’t like it,” he said.
Steiger suggests people should take the attitude, “Better safe than sorry.”
If it turns out the health crisis is overblown, “What is the downside?” he asks. If exercising precautions saves lives, “It’s a good thing we’re doing it.”
Maybe it’s time to roll with the punches, and take a deep breath, he said. “People are acting like the world is coming to an end. We’re talking about three or four weeks, then we’ll see. That might be extended.”
Seek normalcy and the things you enjoy, the best you can, and focus on that, Steiger suggests. That might mean playing board games with family, taking a walk in a park or playing with the dog in the backyard.
Should media be blamed for over-reaction?
News media have played a critical role in keeping people informed about COVID-19 developments. But some want to blame the news media for creating panic and over-reaction.
“Certainly this is a huge story, people are concerned and it should be top on the agenda” for news coverage, given national concerns, said Jeffrey McCall, DePauw University professor of communication and media critic.
“Having said that, though, I think the media need to be careful in how they approach this story because I think there is the potential that the media becomes part of the hysteria and the panic,” McCall said. “I think we see that somewhat in just the approach to the reporting.”
Media has saturated the landscape with coronavirus coverage, he said. While it is an important story, “I’m not sure it needs to dominate so much of the entire news agenda, because there are lots of other things going on in the world.”
He suggests media coverage “has not been as measured as it should have been, which maybe makes people think the coronavirus is actually more devastating and more broadly spread out than is actually the case,” McCall said.
He added, “That’s not to say we minimize the risk, the damage or dangers, but I do think there’s a concern here that the media has helped promote some of the panic and hysteria, and part of that is just by the amount of coverage that has been seen.”
He blames TV more than print media. “I think print and most online sources have been more reasoned, but television is a medium of emotion, and television plays to that emotion a great deal, with breaking news headlines and flashy graphics and even the intonation of the anchors.”
McCall describes it as “a mixed bag. Certainly it’s a big story, we have to deal with that, but we can’t send people off into anxiety that should not be there.”
Now is not the time to worry about clicks and ratings, he said.
“This is a time to try to provide reasoned and responsible reporting, and then let those chips fall where they may,” McCall said.
Churches feeling the impact
Among institutions impacted by the COVID-19 crisis are churches, with some canceling in-person services.
The Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis has told church-goers that attendance at Sunday Mass is not required until further notice. It has provided links where Mass can be viewed online.
Those who are elderly, particularly those with underlying health conditions, and those with a compromised immune system or who are ill, are especially encouraged to take advantage of the relaxed rules. Archdiocese churches will still celebrate Sunday Mass.
As of Friday, Northside Community United Methodist Church planned to continue today’s services, said Clark Cowden, church pastor.
While Gov. Holcomb has discouraged non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people, “Our typical worship attendance is less than that,” Cowden said.
In a letter to church members, he wrote, “We are fully aware of concerns over the COVID-19 virus and are keeping a close eye on the situation. At the present time, there is no immediate concern here in Vigo County. We want to be prudent, but not panic. We want to operate out of faith, but not fear. We should prepare, not because we may feel personally at risk, but so that we can help lessen the risk for everyone. We should prepare not because we are facing a doomsday scenario out of our control, but because we can alter every aspect of the risks we face as a society.”
Cowden said he’s seeing various responses to the pandemic.
“I’ve talked to some who are just kind of skeptical. They say the media has blown it out of proportion, it’s no big deal,” he said. “I feel a need to tell them, we do think it is a big deal. It’s not a hoax and it’s not something someone is manufacturing. It is a real situation.”
There are others “who seem to be just really worried about it. They don’t feel they know what to do or how to react. They’re just a little paralyzed without knowing what to expect or what will come next,” Cowden said.
He advises people “to be smart about it and to take all the precautions you can, but we don’t want to panic” or act irrationally.
The pandemic will subside at some point, he said. Vaccines and treatment will be developed, eventually.
Faith does play a role for many in challenging times, and from the Christian perspective, “We tell people our lives are in God’s hands. Every day we live is a gift from God and we believe he is in control and we’ll come out on the other side of this. We just need to trust Him to get through it.”
In addition, Christian faith “does push us to reach out to others, even though we may be afraid ourselves. We still have an obligation to care for those struggling and having a hard time getting through it,” Cowden said. “We still need to reach out, even though there’s a lot of uncertainty.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
