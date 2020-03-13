COVID-19 concerns prompt Indianapolis archbishop to excuse Catholics from Sunday Mass

Catholics in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis are excused from attending Sunday Mass should they have concerns about the potential for exposure to the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Archbishop Charles C. Thompson announced the dispensation:
"Masses throughout the Archdiocese of Indianapolis will continue to be celebrated at this time.
"However, in response to the serious health crisis caused by the coronavirus ... (the archbishop) hereby dispenses Catholics in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass beginning immediately and continuing until further notice.
"Members of the faithful who are elderly, particularly those with underlying health conditions, and those with a comprised immune system or who are ill are especially encouraged to take advantage of this dispensation."
