Covered With Love Inc. Diaper Bank has several events coming up.
• Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Meadows is the second “Cruisin’ for Cruisers” Car Show. Event is 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. Cars must be registered by 11 a.m. for judging at 1 p.m. Registration is $20 day of show, preregistration is $15 and can be done online at https://tinyurl.com/rphqn2m Information is available on the Facebook page @coveredwithloveinc.
• Mayor Duke Bennett will present a proclamation for Diaper Need Awareness Week at the Covered With Love Inc. office, lower level of Meadows, at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Jennifer Harrah from Union Hospital present donations collected during a Maternal Health Department Diaper Drive in September.
• Stuff the Truck Diaper Drive will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at Baesler’s Market and at Walmart. Volunteers will be accepting donations of diapers, wipes and other infant hygiene products. Monetary donations are welcome, too.
Covered With Love Inc is a 501 c3 nonprofit based in Terre Haute. It provides diapers, disposable training pants, wipes and baby hygiene products for the health and well-being of babies and young children. One in three families struggle to provide diapers for their children. Diapers cannot be purchased with SNAP or WIC benefits. There is no government safety net program that provides diapers for babies.
The Covered with Love website is www.CoveredWithLoveInc.org.
