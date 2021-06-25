Covered Bridge moves to 961 Lafayette

Covered Bridge Special Education District, which serves children with disabilities in Vigo and South Vermillion schools, has moved to McLean Education Center at 961 Lafayette Ave.
Its new office space is owned by the Vigo County School Corp. Covered Bridge previously leased space at 1320 Walnut St.
“We still have some organizing to do but we should be fully settled in by the time school starts,” said Susan Cobb, Covered Bridge executive director. “I really believe that this is a great fit for us and the VCSC.”
The interlocal special education planning district has 120 employees, and the two school districts served — Vigo County School Corp. and South Vermillion School Corp. — have a special education enrollment of about 4,000 students.
For many years up until 1997, the McLean building served as the VCSC administration building. More recently, it had housed McLean High School, an alternative program.
Covered Bridge moved the first week of May and occupies the second and third floors of the building. It shares the second floor with the Educational Heritage Museum, which has three rooms. The Instructional Materials Center has two rooms on the third floor.
The cooperative also has some storage space in the gym for equipment. “Previously, we had to use some classroom space at Fayette to house equipment. So, this is the first time that we have been able to get all of our things in the same building,” Cobb said.
The move is expected to save the Vigo County School Corp. between $100,000 and $150,000 a year in building/operating costs, officials say.
Covered Bridge assesses the member corporations for services it provides, and building costs are part of that assessment. “This move makes great sense for us as well as the VCSC. We get a space that is better suited for our needs and the VCSC will save some money,” Cobb stated in an email.
Covered Bridge manages the special education funds/dollars for VCSC and South Vermillion schools.
It also provides specialty services such as occupational therapists, physical therapists, blind/low vision and deaf/hard of hearing teachers. It employs interpreters for deaf students.
“We purchase the specialized equipment some students need to access their education,” she said. One example would be an Evacutrac used to help non-ambulatory students get down the steps in an emergency at schools with stairs.
“Our staff trains the building staff to get the student on the equipment and out of the building. That is practiced during fire drills,” she said.
The Covered Bridge administrative team members each serve a set of schools and serve as the special education consultant/liaison to that principal and special education team. They write the Department of Education applications for students who need to be placed in a facility because their needs can’t be met at a public school.
Covered Bridge administrators work with the IDOE to answer questions and train school staff for all things special education.
“We provide the ‘extra,’ and that is helpful to our corporations because we have staff that serve both corporations,” Cobb said. For example, a Deaf and Hard of Hearing [DHH] teacher can be the teacher of record for students in both counties, “and the individual corporation doesn’t each have to find a licensed DHH teacher, which is very difficult to do.”
The Covered Bridge office will not provide direct student services out of the new facility.
All preschool evaluations will be done at the Deming Early Learning Center. All Center School classrooms — three total — will be based out of the new central administration office at West Vigo Elementary. Two of three Center School classrooms were already at the West Vigo site, and the third will be located there as well.
A school psychologist may test/evaluate a student in the McLean building conference room, which happened from time to time in the prior location on Walnut Street. “We also host case conferences or meetings in our office if a neutral site is needed,” Cobb said.
The phone number is the same, 812-462-4364.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.