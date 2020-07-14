Vigo County Commissioners on Tuesday approved an agreement to use a bank conference center for county courts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agreement, forwarded from Judge John Roach, Vigo County Superior Court 1, is to use the conference center of First Financial Bank, at 4353 S. 7th St., for jury selection. The conference center allows jury selection to meet Centers of Disease Control requirements of social distancing.
The Vigo County Courthouse remains closed to the public, except by appointment.
The county, under the agreement, indemnifies the bank of any claims from the county’s use of the building and adds the bank as an additional insured under the county’s insurance.
The commissioners met electronically via the county’s YouTube site.
