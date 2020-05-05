Court papers say Paris woman was shot, buried

Preliminary hearings for two men charged in the death of a Paris, Illinois, woman have been set for May 20 in Effingham County, Illinois.
Christopher Earl Glass, 36, of Mason, Illinois, faces first degree murder charges in the shooting death of Kimberly Mattingly, as well as a charge of concealment of a homicidal death.
Aaron M. Kaiser, 37, of Beecher City, Illinois, faces a charge of concealment of a homicidal death for allegedly providing a shovel and tarp to Glass for use in burying Mattingly’s body near Kaiser’s residence.
According to information filed in Effingham Circuit Court, Glass shot Mattingly multiple times on April 6. Her body was found April 29.
No other details about the incident have been released by investigators.
Glass was located in Terre Haute on April 30 and was arrested without incident. He was transported to Effingham County that day, with bond set at $5 million. Glass also faces a parole violation from the Illinois Department of Corrections
A conviction on the first degree murder charge has a sentencing range between 20 to 60 years, up to life in prison. If convicted of concealment of a homicidal death, the sentencing range is up to two to five years in prison.
