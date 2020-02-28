Indiana State University students pursuing careers in aviation have a new scholarship opportunity thanks to the generosity of an Evansville couple.
Indiana State alumni Travis and Alyssa Kendall have given $30,000 to establish the Kendall Family Endowed Scholarship for students with a declared major in the Department of Aviation Technology and who are actively involved in fraternity and sorority life on campus.
“Alyssa and I feel very fortunate and blessed to have this opportunity to give back to Indiana State,” Travis Kendall said in a news release issued by the university on Friday. “ “We both feel strongly about helping fellow Sycamores pursue their dreams.”
Andrea Angel, vice president of University Advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation, made the announcement of the endowed scholarship at an ISU alumni event in Evansville.
“From their academic experience to campus life, Indiana State has positively impacted Travis and Alyssa,” Angel said. “Their gift creates a new endowed scholarship that supports both of these elements and will help current and future students maximize their experience just as they did.”
Travis earned a degree in professional aviation flight technology and aerospace administration, and the couple was active in Greek organizations while at ISU. Travis is a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and Alyssa is a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.
The department of aviation technology offers majors in aviation management, professional aviation flight technology and unmanned systems.
