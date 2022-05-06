Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's chemical engineering department's fortunes improved significantly Friday when the school celebrated a $2 million gift from alumnus James Swearingen and his wife Anne Swearingen.
In appreciation, the school renamed its chemical engineering lab the John and Anne Swearingen High Bay Laboratory.
The gift will go to an endowed professorship and resources and equipment for the lab. Swearingen — who has served on the department's advisory board — and his wife cut a ribbon christening the newly renamed lab.
Swearingen joked that while visiting the lab earlier in the day, "I recognized some of the equipment, and it recognized me as someone who abused it."
More seriously, he recalled having a chemistry professor who convinced him to change his major to chemical engineering. His degree led to a job with the Marathon Petroleum Corporation, where he worked for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2020.
"I started as a math major as a freshman, but fell in love with chemistry and the application, the mechanical aptitude and applying it to things — that was the link to chemical engineering," he said in an interview.
Swearingen recalled being drawn to Rose-Hulman by "the challenge and commitment to excellence and the competition. That's what I was looking forward to coming out of high school, was something highly competitive and Rose really checked all those boxes. It was a healthy competition, it wasn't a cutthroat competition."
He added, "I had a tremendous amount of mathematics in high school, and Rose went through what I knew in about two weeks. That's the kind of challenge that I was looking forward to — to build off of that base and keep going."
In a statement read to those assembled, Kimberly Henthorn, the chemical engineering department head who could not attend the event in person, said, “Always humble and kind, John was an advocate for our students and a strong supporter of our unit operations laboratory. His guidance, encouragement, and practical advice [on the advisory board] helped to shape our department into what it is today. It is so perfect that our students will associate his name with our top teacher/scholars and our laboratory long into the future.”
Rose-Hulman is no stranger to alumni gifts, if few are as sizable as Swearingen's. President Robert Coons said, "In our mission, we talk about individualized attention and support. We take that very, very seriously. As [alumni] get into the senior piece of their career, and they realize where that success came from, many of them feel rewarded by actually giving back."
The institute currently boasts 18,000 living alumni, and Coons said, "As that base grows, you'll see more and more of this type of thing."
Also speaking at the ceremony was Lauren Copland, a senior who has already secured a job with Marathon in her hometown of St. Paul, Minn. She said that the personal attention the faculty provides was a major factor in her attending the school.
"The professors are very helpful — one of the reasons I chose Rose-Hulman was because it was a small-type community," she said. "Rose's professors, you don't even need to make an appointment with them to stop by and ask for help."
Coons said the school is fortunate to locate such dedicated faculty. "We are unique in the sense that this is one of the places in the country where if your love of teaching is focused on STEM, this is one of the best places to do that," he said."We have a broad definition of what constitutes professional development which includes all the traditional aspects of research but some others as well. If they want to focus teaching or research, they can do that as part of their professional development."
He added, "We have more and more Rose-Hulman graduates who are going off, working in the industry, getting a PhD and then coming back to teach. They know the environment and grew to love it while they were here; they want to come back and teach and have that experience again."
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
