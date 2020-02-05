Couple gives back to help North Putnam students attend ISU

Jim and Kay Abbott experienced the benefits of a small-school education. When they decided to establish a scholarship at Indiana State University, Kay Abbot’s alma mater, supporting students from the area where she grew up was a natural choice.
The Terre Haute couple established the Jim and Kay Cruse Abbott Scholarship with a gift of $25,000. This endowed fund will support students from North Putnam High School attending Indiana State University. There are 19 current ISU students who graduated from the high school.
“Jim and I wanted to give back,” Kay Abbott, said in a news release from the university. “Jim went to [a] ... little one-room school in Madison Township. And, I went to Clinton Center School that was in Clinton Township.
“Both of those schools are nonexistent now, but we are so grateful to the Putnam County schools for the educational foundation that they gave to so many students. So, that’s really why we chose those to establish this scholarship to support students in North Putnam.”
Said Andrea Angel, vice president of university advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation: “The Abbotts’ generous commitment will undoubtedly help students in the North Putnam Community School Corp. Their support is a great example from those who are passionate about helping students from their hometown earn their degrees from Indiana State.”
More than two dozen students at North Putnam High School have applied for admission to ISU for the Fall 2020 semester, according to Jason Trainer, vice provost for enrollment management.
To learn more or apply for the Jim and Kay Cruse Abbott Scholarship, visit indstate.edu/scholarships.
