A Terre Haute couple faces charges in connection with a child abuse case investigated by the Department of Child Services.
Tamara L. Nalli, 26, and Christopher S. Nalli, 21, are to appear Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 1 on allegations they slapped one of their four children repeatedly for eating cereal.
According to a probable cause affidavit, city police went to Union Hospital on July 3 to assist a DCS case worker in filing a child abuse report. The caseworker said she visited the Nalli home in the 2200 block of Liberty Avenue to do a follow-up on living conditions in the home. The caseworker said she noticed bruises and scrapes on the child's face, and contacted her supervisor about his condition.
The caseworker said the boy's mother told her the child had fallen down steps, later got a rug burn on his face and had scratches on his torso caused by barbed.
All four children were taken to the hospital for examinations, but only one child had injuries. That child also appeared underweight for his age, police said.
Other children in the home told police both Tamara and Christopher Nalli smacked the boy repeatedly because he would get into the cereal.
Christopher Nalli faces a charge of neglect of dependent resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.
Tamara Nalli faces a charge of domestic battery with bodily injury to a child younger than 14 years, a Level 5 felony.
Both are being held in the Vigo County Jail with bail set at $15,000 with no 10 percent allowed.
