Couple establishes scholarship at ISU for Latino/Hispanic students

Indiana State University trustee Kathy G. Cabello and her husband Eddy have pledged $25,000 to create the institution’s first private scholarship to support students of Latino/Hispanic descent.
The Eddy and Kathy G. Cabello Annual Scholarship was announced on the same day the ISU board met and heard university leaders discuss closing the graduation gap between various groups of students.
Indiana State has the most diverse residential student population of any public university in the state, including nearly 5 percent Hispanic students, according to a news release from the university.
“This generous gift from one of our own trustees and her husband supports a core value of Indiana State University — inclusive excellence,” said ISU President Deborah Curtis. “It will help numerous students whose only impediment to graduation is financial, not academic.”
The Cabellos also aim to inspire others in the community to strive for a college education.
“As a first-generation college student and the beneficiary of private scholarships, I know firsthand how support for one student can impact an entire family’s trajectory,” Kathy Cabello said. “Eddy and I hope this provides Latino students at ISU with the means to continue and succeed in their studies, strengthens the pipeline of Latino leaders in our community, and empowers others to invest in our talented students.”
Kathy Cabello joined the Indiana State Board of Trustees in 2014 and currently serves as vice chair.
