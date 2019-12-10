Couple establishes new ISU scholarship for Chicago students

Indiana State University’s need-based Bridge the Gap Scholarship initiative has been enhanced by a generous gift from a Chicago couple.
Jim and Sue Pajakowski have donated $350,000 to establish the Michael Grant Pajakowski Bridge the Gap Scholarship endowment in memory of their late son. Their commitment will provide $20,000 each year to support students from Chicago.
“Jim and Sue have made a tremendous commitment in Michael’s memory to positively impact others and benefit students for generations to come,” ISU President Deborah Curtis said in a news release.
Research has shown finances -- not academics -- are often the reason students drop out of college. Bridge the Gap scholarships provide the funding students need between the financial resources they have (financial aid, family contributions, etc.) and their full cost of attendance.
“Young people in less advantaged communities in Chicago are not facing a level playing field,” Jim Pajakowski said. “That is simply a fact. Against the odds, many fight their way through the obstacles, only to be deflated along the way when they can no longer make ends meet. We hope this scholarship will help some of those students attending ISU to clear those last few hurdles and achieve their goal of a college degree.”
Jim Pajakowski, class of 1982, earned a degree in accounting at ISU and serves on the university's President’s Advisory Council. He is executive vice president and founder of the global business consulting firm Protiviti.
