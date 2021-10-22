Couple donates $250K for ISU business mentoring program

A $250,000 gift from Larry and Buffy Boulet of Indianapolis will establish the Larry and Buffy Boulet Scott College of Business Mentoring Program.
In recognition of the gift, ISU trustees approved the naming of the Larry and Buffy Boulet Mentoring Room on the first floor of Federal Hall.
“We are so grateful for the generosity of Larry and Buffy Boulet, which will create a dedicated mentoring program in the Scott College of Business,” ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said in a university news release. “Their gift will be the catalyst for students to make professional relationships that propel successful careers.”
Larry Boulet said personal and professional mentor relationships that he and his wife have experienced inspired their gift.
“Throughout our business careers, we learned the life changing value of good mentoring relationships,” he said. “Mentors are always there in your corner to provide support and guidance. Through this gift, we hope every Scott College of Business student will have an excellent mentoring relationship to help them launch their career and reach their goals.”
Said Terry Daugherty, dean of the Scott College of Business: “The Larry and Buffy Boulet Mentoring Program is potentially transformational because it will elevate the educational experience within our college. Through this generous gift, we will have new resources dedicated specifically for engaging a robust network of business professionals who are committed to supporting our students.”
The program will offer peer-to-peer mentoring, young alumni engagement, professional mentoring, executive coaching, and other opportunities designed to promote career readiness.
Larry Boulet was a first-generation college student, earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting from ISU in 1974. He retired after a 28-year career as a senior audit partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers. He serves as owner and president of Boulet Consulting, which specializes in advising middle-market companies.
Larry Boulet is an emeritus member of the ISU Foundation Board and received the ISU Distinguished Alumni Award in 2011.
Buffy Boulet, a retired marketing executive with IBM, has served ISU in numerous volunteer leadership roles and currently serves on the ISU Foundation Board of Directors. She is a graduate of DePauw University.
The couple has supported the Boulet President’s Scholarship endowment at ISU for nearly 20 years. For their longstanding philanthropic commitment, Larry and Buffy received the university’s philanthropy award in 2003.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.