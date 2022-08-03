A $150,000 gift from a former Indiana State University vice president and his wife has established the Paul and Nancy Edgerton “Bridge the Gap” Endowed Scholarship.
The scholarship will help Sycamore students facing financial obstacles in finishing their degree.
Paul Edgerton served as ISU’s vice president of student affairs for 17 years until his retirement in 2000, and Nancy served as an ISU faculty member for three years. They are also alumni.
“Paul and Nancy Edgerton have dedicated much of their careers to leaving an indelible mark on the lives of our students,” ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said. “This gift will help countless Sycamores earn a degree. We are incredibly grateful to Paul and Nancy.”
The scholarship was inspired by the Edgertons’ own experiences.
“When I was a senior in high school, my family had limited means and could not contribute significantly to my continuing education,” Paul Edgerton said. “I also saw a lot of students who had difficulty meeting the financial obligations to continue their enrollment. My wife and I thought that this would be a way to help students graduate from the university.”
Nancy Edgerton worked at Hamilton Center in Terre Haute for many years, helping advocate for families in need as Director of Child and Adolescent Services.
“I have worked many years in the mental health field with families who lacked resources, and I know that the discouragement of not having enough to get through a semester makes it very easy to drop out,” she said. “I want very much to encourage people to finish, and this [scholarship] perhaps provides a way for that to happen. I hope to help students be successful. I hope the gift will help students reach their dreams and have new dreams.”
Andrea Angel, vice president of university advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation, praised the Edgertons’ decades of support for Indiana State.
“This scholarship is symbolic of Paul and Nancy’s lifelong dedication to Indiana State University and the profound influence they have had on its students for decades,” Angel said.
