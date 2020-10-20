Couple creates a $250,000 endowment for ISU study abroad

Sandy Senior-Dauer’s first trip abroad, to England and France, changed her life. After graduating from Indiana State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social studies, Senior-Dauer found her passion for travel and never looked back.
Senior-Dauer and her husband, Keith Dauer, have traveled to more than 95 countries. Both served as educators who taught social studies at the college and secondary levels for more than three decades.
They are sharing their eagerness for exploration with a $250,000 gift commitment to create the Sandy Senior-Dauer and Keith Dauer Department of History Study-Abroad Scholarship.
“Keith and I hope that a number of ISU students will be able to travel each year and follow their dreams,” Senior-Dauer said. “Travel broadens perspectives, challenges preconceived notions and brings amazing serendipities. We want to help students get an early start in experiencing a broader appreciation of the world while spreading understanding and respect for American culture and values.”
The scholarship endowment will support students and faculty in the Department of History, providing support for academic and cultural learning experiences through travel.
Beginning in 2021, the Dauers’ gift will help support students participating in traditional semester-long study-abroad programs, faculty-led trips abroad, and other short-term domestic and international study trips.
The scholarship is available to students pursing majors or minors in History, African and African American Studies, and Social Studies Education.
— This item was provided to the Tribune-Star by Indiana State University.
