Vigo County Commissioners on Tuesday opened the lone proposal to revive part of the former International Paper property on Prairieton Road in Terre Haute, then tabled action on it for a legal review.
The sole proposal was from Tim Drake, who in 2018 — along with his wife, brother-in-law Jason Lane and two other investors — formed Lukebo Inc. The group proposes a music event center.
Now commissioners will determine whether to move forward with that proposal.
“We think that may be a good for us, but it still has room for more things to develop down there, as we have quite a bit of property,” Commissioner President Brad Anderson said of the 65-acre site.
“We can see some things in the future other than that, but this may be the first thing to get the ball rolling down there,” Anderson said.
Commissioners, Anderson said, want private investment that will improve the county.
“Commissioners will sit down and discuss that, maybe some of the [county] council people, and have a discussion and see what we think is the best thing for the future of that property and if this happens to fit, then we will start on that,” he said.
Anderson said officials will look at investment and jobs created as well as attraction of people to Vigo County. In its proposal, commissioners sought a five-year lease agreement with options for renewal.
“As far as the lease, it would be very little value to us, but it is the investment that they are making in the community and the investment of creating jobs and people coming to Vigo County,” Anderson said.
In October 2018, Lukebo Inc. stated it would invest about $1.5 million, which included renovation of a 15,000-square foot warehouse for stage entertainment and events, as well as construction of a 5,000- to 5,5000-seat amphitheater.
Vigo County purchased 65 acres at 2401 Prairieton Road in December 2016 for $600,000 from Powerdyne Terre Haute Holdings LLC after a failed project to convert sewage into biodiesel.
