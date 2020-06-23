A contract to install artwork between Terre Haute City Hall and the Vigo County Courthouse was put on pause Tuesday before the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.

A $570,000 contract with artist Brad J. Goldberg of Dallas, Texas, was tabled after Commissioner Brendan Kearns said he wants to know more about placement and design of a sculpture that will provide a central work of art with a water feature as part of Wabash Valley Art Spaces Return to the River project.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“We are putting a permanent structure on our campus, and I would like to know where it will go and at least what it is. I don’t have that [artist] conception and am not comfortable voting on something I don’t know what it is,” Kearns said.

Board attorney Michael Wright said the Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety has signed the contract, which calls for milestones to be completed prior to payment. Wright said commissioners must also approve the agreement for the use of the government campus.

Contacted after the meeting, Mary Kramer, executive director of Art Spaces, said she will meet with Kearns to provide additional information so that commissioners can again address the contract next week. The art work will replace an existing concrete fountain on the campus.

The contract calls for the project to be completed by the end of May 2021. It is the main feature of Phase 1 of the Return to the River project. Design on a plaza around the fountain, being done by the Taylor Siefker Williams Design Group, Indianapolis, is 60 percent complete, Kramer said.

The project has $700,000 committed from Indiana’s Next Level Agenda funds.

Kramer said a final design on the water feature is not completed.

As far as a spring installation, “one has to bear in mind that a natural disaster or a pandemic can delay things,” Kramer said, adding the artist has to work with fabricators to build the feature this fall. A final design and installation will be approved by city and county officials as well as Art Spaces, Kramer said.

In other business, commissioners approved action for the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board to use an alternate lease procedure to negotiate purchase of land need for a downtown convention center.

The CIB intends to close on property from the Vigo County School Corp. for $3 million on July 20 and then negotiate a final section of land east of the Hilton Garden Inn. Work is already underway on the convention center.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.